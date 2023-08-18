SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 18. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A longtime Sioux Falls counselor is jail, accused of having an illegal relationship with one of his patients.

The 3 people killed in a crash Monday afternoon 13 miles west of Sioux Falls have been identified.

A Fort Dodge, Iowa woman who pleaded guilty to the murder of her newborn baby is getting 50 years in prison.

Last night, the Minneapolis City Council voted to pass an ordinance creating a minimum wage for rideshare drivers.

It has been hot in western South Dakota. Rapid City has broken a record and is still warming. There are strong southerly winds in eastern KELOLAND. Those will stick around for tonight.

