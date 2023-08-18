SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 18. Here’s a look at the top stories in KELOLAND this Midday.

A longtime Sioux Falls counselor is in jail — accused of having an illegal relationship with one of his patients.

You may have noticed a haze or smoky smell in the air again.

The heavily-criticized head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, has resigned.

Montana-Dakota Utilities wants to charge more for electricity and natural gas and is asking the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission for approval.

Heat Advisories have been posted today for much of western KELOLAND. This is just the start of many days with heat headlines coming for parts of KELOLAND next week.

