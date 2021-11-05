Corsica farmer sentenced to federal prison; South Dakota Soybean Checkoff donates tires; 22 DUI arrests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Vermillion School Board is scheduled to decide on a final transgender bathroom policy at its meeting next week.

A Corsica farmer will spend seven and a half years in federal prison and has been ordered to pay back $24 million to his victims in a cattle “ponzi” scheme.

A sobriety checkpoint over the past weekend led to 22 DUI arrests in three hours.

Soybean biproducts are creating new markets for the commodity. One product is a model of Goodyear tires that are being made from soybean oil. South Dakota Soybean Checkoff donated these tires to 50 different sheriffs departments across the state.