Corsica farmer sentenced to federal prison; South Dakota Soybean Checkoff donates tires; 22 DUI arrests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Vermillion School Board is scheduled to decide on a final transgender bathroom policy at its meeting next week.

Vermillion school board to decide on transgender bathroom policy next week

A Corsica farmer will spend seven and a half years in federal prison and has been ordered to pay back $24 million to his victims in a cattle “ponzi” scheme.

Corsica farmer gets 7.5 years in federal prison; ordered to pay $24 million in cattle Ponzi scheme

A sobriety checkpoint over the past weekend led to 22 DUI arrests in three hours.

I-229 sobriety checkpoint leads to 22 DUI arrests

Soybean biproducts are creating new markets for the commodity. One product is a model of Goodyear tires that are being made from soybean oil. South Dakota Soybean Checkoff donated these tires to 50 different sheriffs departments across the state.

South Dakota Soybean Checkoff donates sets of tires to 50 sheriff’s departments

