SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

In 2016, KELOLAND Investigates began looking into problems in South Dakota’s prison system when correctional officers came forward after being injured or leaving the job out of frustration. The turnover among prison staff was running between 30 and 50 percent depending on the facility at the time.

Now, despite Governor Noem stepping in to shake up top leadership at the Department of Corrections, turnover and positions that go unfilled remain high. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke has been looking into why that’s such an issue.

We are hoping to learn more about an incident that closed a major highway in northeastern South Dakota last night. The Aberdeen Police Department says it happened on Highway 12 between South 2nd Street and South 5th Street. Authorities described it as a “critical incident.”

Two men are dead after a crash during Tuesday’s storm in Charles Mix County. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened west of Fort Randall Casino just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. A car was westbound on Highway 46 when it lost control in the rainy conditions.

Crews are busy cleaning up downed branches and trees in just about every park in Sioux Falls. That’s a lot of debris when you consider the city has 80 parks. McKennan Park may have some of the oldest trees, so once again it was hit pretty hard and saw a lot of damage.

Meanwhile, The tree drop off sites are once again open in Sioux Falls to help people with storm cleanup. One site is located near 12th Street and Lyon Boulevard.

And, Tuesday’s storm also brought with it some eerie green skies over Sioux Falls. Many viewers sent us pictures of the green clouds. According to meteorologist Scot Mundt, hail is the cause of this interesting phenomenon.

When Good Samaritan nursing homes close in Lennox and Clear Lake this month it will leave empty facilities in both cities.

A three-day event centered around all-things skateboarding kicks off in Sioux Falls tonight. From live music, to a pop-up skatepark, to panel discussions, organizers say there’s something for everyone during Innoskate. It’s all happening at or near the Levitt at the Falls.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.