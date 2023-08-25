SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 25. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

Two correctional workers are recovering from injuries, following an attack at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Authorities in Yankton are investigating after receiving a report of a young child left alone inside a hot car.

Two bats at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls have tested positive for rabies.

Due to the Diverging Diamond Interchange project, the west entrance at the Empire Mall, on 41st Street will be closed starting Monday.

Tourists traveling through Mitchell will see more than just the World’s only Corn Palace this weekend as the 130th Corn Palace Festival kicks off.

Augustana University introduced its newest mascot Ace, the Augie Doggie.

The heat is beginning to break, good news for most of us. Highs stayed in the upper 80s to lower 90s yesterday for many locations. Sioux Falls will close to 90 today, but much cooler weather is on the way.

