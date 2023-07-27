SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 27. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The proposed merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health has been stopped.

One person was taken to the hospital after an SUV end up in Lake Marsh.

It is another hot day across KELOLAND and humid in the southeast. We have a few clouds in northeastern KELOLAND, which are producing thundershowers as we head through the afternoon. Winds are staying light as we go through the day.

Authorities out of Yankton County, S.D., have provided more information regarding a pursuit and crash in May that killed two people.

An Arizona girl who went missing in 2019 has been found safe, Glendale police announced Wednesday.

A Minnehaha County circuit judge didn’t err when she refused to consider the results of a lie-detector test offered by one of the men who admitted they participated in the killing of a pizza delivery man three years ago, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

The Meade County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of a dog.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has requested that Republican District 35 State Sen. Jessica Castleberry repay more than $600,000 in COVID relief money for a preschool she owns in Rapid City.

