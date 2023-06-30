SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s June 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Sioux Falls man, who was convicted in 2015 of killing former Minnesota Viking Adrian Peterson’s son, will stay in prison.

Court documents reveal what led up to a Roberts County animal abuse investigation.

Activities are suspended for Mitchell Post 18’s Varsity Legion baseball program.

A Sioux Falls business is teaching teenagers about cuisine from around the world.

Levitt at the Falls held its first-ever open mic night Thursday night. It was the first of three scheduled this summer.

Lake Pahoja has reported all of their campsites are fully booked throughout the Fourth of July.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed overnight in KELOLAND. We do expect more development later today, so keep an eye on your Storm Tracker App and we watch those hits of rain.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.