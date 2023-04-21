SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. CT in KELOLAND On the Go First@4.

The Sioux Falls School District says there is no threat to Roosevelt High School. In an email to parents, the principal said social media messages discovered by school officials contained language that could have been seen as threatening. However, school officials and law enforcement determined the account that posted the message was a spoof account and there was no actual threat.

Montana’s House speaker is refusing to allow a transgender lawmaker to speak on bills for the rest of the session. The speaker says she has to apologize for saying lawmakers would have “blood on their hands” if they supported a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth.

Snow showers have moved through parts of KELOLAND today. Northeastern and north central KELOLAND are under a Winter Weather Advisory that goes through tomorrow morning.

Farmers in North Dakota can look forward to wetter soil when they’re growing their crops this year. It’s both beneficial and a challenge for producers.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.