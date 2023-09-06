SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The City of Huron and surrounding communities are feeling the loss of a local Cavour firefighter.

SD communities mourn loss of Cavour Fire Chief

A man and woman are dead after a crash in the eastern part of Custer.

2 dead in moped/car crash in Custer Tuesday morning

A Kyle woman – charged with murdering her baby – has reached a plea deal with the U-S Attorney’s office.

Plea deal made in 2020 baby death

A partnership is helping an apple orchard sell fruit this year.

Partnerships help orchard after apple crop loss

Huset’s Speedway closed the season with back-to-back nights of racing over Labor Day weekend.

Huset’s Speedway turns attention to construction season

There’s now some more color in downtown Sioux Falls.

10th Street parking ramp mural starting to take shape

The latest smoke forecast shows the thick haze lingering today across much of the region. We expect less haze tomorrow.

Smoky skies return to KELOLAND; Rain chances on the way

