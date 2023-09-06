SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The City of Huron and surrounding communities are feeling the loss of a local Cavour firefighter.

A man and woman are dead after a crash in the eastern part of Custer.

A Kyle woman – charged with murdering her baby – has reached a plea deal with the U-S Attorney’s office.

A partnership is helping an apple orchard sell fruit this year.

Huset’s Speedway closed the season with back-to-back nights of racing over Labor Day weekend.

There’s now some more color in downtown Sioux Falls.

The latest smoke forecast shows the thick haze lingering today across much of the region. We expect less haze tomorrow.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.