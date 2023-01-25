SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 25. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A legislative resolution calling for “humane and fair treatment” of defendants being held in Washington, D.C., for their alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol has died at the South Dakota Capitol.

Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow has caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early.

The IRS is warning taxpayers at the opening of the 2023 tax filing season that they should expect smaller refunds due to pandemic relief measures that have been allowed to expire.

Pence’s team disclosed Tuesday that his attorneys conducted a search of his Indiana home out of an abundance of caution following news that classified documents were found at Biden’s home and a former Washington, D.C., office he used after leaving the White House in 2017.

Germany and the United States said Wednesday they will send battle tanks to Ukraine, the first stage of a coordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as Russia’s invasion enters its 12th month.

The next round of snow will enter the Black Hills on Friday and spread east Friday night and Saturday morning. The most favored track for plowable snowfall will be along a line from Rapid City, to Winner, extending east to Yankton. We will continue to monitor the information closely.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.