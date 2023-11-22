SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. CT on Wednesday, November 22.

A weak cold front will continue to push southward as we head through the rest of the day and into the first part of the night. Overnight lows falls into the teens and 20s.

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Chandler Feed Company in Chandler, Minnesota, Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities in Brookings County say two people are in custody in connection with an assault in Volga.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.