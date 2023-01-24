SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a deadly fire in the central part of the city.

Police say an officer tried to pull over the vehicle for speeding on Sycamore Avenue. Instead of stopping, police say the driver ran a red light at 10th Street and crashed into another vehicle.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after trying to rob a store and threatening to blow it up.

A Lincoln County man – who lives near a Harrisburg elementary school – faces child pornography charges.

The man accused of murdering Meshell Will is expected to be back in court this week.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says you should clear a three-foot radius around the fire hydrant and a path to the curb. You should also make sure to clear the hydrant itself of any ice or snow.

A new program for honors students in Brookings is bringing multiple majors together to learn about the food chain.

The rising price of eggs has some people going a different route — not to the grocery store but to their backyard to get fresh eggs from their own chickens.

Fog will slowly lift during the morning hours and we’ll have partly sunny skies. Highs will reach the 20s, 30s, and 40s with westerly winds of 5-15 mph.

