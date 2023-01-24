SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a deadly fire in the central part of the city.

Neighbor of SF fire victim: ‘He was a really sweet guy’

Police say an officer tried to pull over the vehicle for speeding on Sycamore Avenue. Instead of stopping, police say the driver ran a red light at 10th Street and crashed into another vehicle.

2 arrested following crash during attempted traffic stop

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after trying to rob a store and threatening to blow it up.

33-year-old arrested after threatening to blow up store

A Lincoln County man – who lives near a Harrisburg elementary school – faces child pornography charges.

47-year-old man arrested, facing child porn charges

The man accused of murdering Meshell Will is expected to be back in court this week.

Suspect accused in cold case admitted to mentally abusing victim

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says you should clear a three-foot radius around the fire hydrant and a path to the curb. You should also make sure to clear the hydrant itself of any ice or snow.

SFFR: Clear snow and ice from around fire hydrants

A new program for honors students in Brookings is bringing multiple majors together to learn about the food chain.

USDA grant helps launch new program at SDSU

The rising price of eggs has some people going a different route — not to the grocery store but to their backyard to get fresh eggs from their own chickens.

Raising chickens within city limits

Fog will slowly lift during the morning hours and we’ll have partly sunny skies.  Highs will reach the 20s, 30s, and 40s with westerly winds of 5-15 mph. 

Above Average Today; Well Below Next Week

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.