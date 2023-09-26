SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Renner Legion Baseball coach is in the hospital after collapsing on the baseball field.

Luck, fate, coincidences, save Renner coach who suffered cardiac arrest on baseball field

The Sioux Falls woman who has been stuck in Mexico is finally coming home.

No vacation for Sioux Falls woman who was stuck in Cancun

In less than 5 weeks, USD has had five assaults on or near campus. The latest happened this past Sunday.

5th assault on USD campus; What resources are available?

The 437 Project’s run across South Dakota came to a close over the weekend.

A hero’s welcome in Mitchell for Lisa Larson

192 South Dakotans died by suicide in 2022, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. That’s down from a state record high of 202 suicide deaths in 2021.

How 437 Project money will benefit Helpline Center

A group of local veterans are on their way to Washington DC this morning as part of Mission 16 for Midwest Honor Flight.

85 veterans honored on Midwest Honor Flight Mission 16

A dense fog advisory has been posted for much of central and northeastern KELOLAND through mid morning.

Warmer and drier weather ahead for KELOLAND

