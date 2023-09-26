SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Renner Legion Baseball coach is in the hospital after collapsing on the baseball field.

The Sioux Falls woman who has been stuck in Mexico is finally coming home.

In less than 5 weeks, USD has had five assaults on or near campus. The latest happened this past Sunday.

The 437 Project’s run across South Dakota came to a close over the weekend.

192 South Dakotans died by suicide in 2022, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. That’s down from a state record high of 202 suicide deaths in 2021.

A group of local veterans are on their way to Washington DC this morning as part of Mission 16 for Midwest Honor Flight.

A dense fog advisory has been posted for much of central and northeastern KELOLAND through mid morning.

