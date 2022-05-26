SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Minnehaha County are investigating a deadly crash in Dell Rapids involving a 14-year-old on his bicycle.

Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Officials say 13-year-old Lawrencia Lookstwice was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of North Middle School.

Protection orders and no contact orders are a tool victims of domestic abuse can utilize to get away from their abusers. However, it’s not uncommon for those to be violated. In early March, 22-year-old Jackson Phillips was charged with violating a no contact order issued to him after he allegedly strangled 20-year-old Randi Gerlach in December. That violation charge as well as domestic assault charges were placed on Phillips after Gerlach’s body was found on March 1st in Southern Sioux Falls. The violation of the no contact order has left Gerlach’s family frustrated.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek brings you the frustrations of Gerlach’s family and the reality of protection orders and no contact orders.

Jefferson High School student Isabelle Hastings began painting during the pandemic. This school year she created a piece that won the Congressional Art Competition for South Dakota, meaning it will be on display at the U.S. Capitol beginning this summer. This artwork consists of a portrait, surrounded by flowers.

Get ready for a detour. Starting today, Cliff will be closed closed from 49th Street to 56th Street to allow for Phase 2 of construction to begin.

More than 100,000 South Dakotans are expected to travel at least 50 miles, according to AAA. More than 90-thousand of those travelers are expected to be on the roads.

And, Memorial Day services are set in many South Dakota communities. The Sioux Falls program will be at the new South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery on Monday, May 30.

