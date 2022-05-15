SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, May 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Throughout Arlington, you can spot houses and buildings which suffered severe damage. Teresa Buscher’s home is one of the unfortunate ones.

‘We’re thankful we still have our home’: cleaning up Arlington

Three people were injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday.

Three injured in single-vehicle rollover crash

While much of the region is quiet to start the day, portions of southern and southeastern KELOLAND may see some scattered showers and even hear a rumble of thunder near the Nebraska border.

Quiet Sunday into Monday; Storms Possible Tuesday and Thursday – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, May 15

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.

Sunday Boredom Busters: May 15th