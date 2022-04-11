SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Today is the last day for absentee voting for the Sioux Falls city elections.

Both Minnehaha and Lincoln County’s websites say that starting on Wednesday voters will not be able to use absentee ballot drop off boxes for the rest of 2022. That will start just one day after the Sioux Falls city election.

KELOLAND News continues to dig through the hundreds of reports released in connection with the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. An autopsy says there were high levels of an anti-anxiety medication in Joe Boever’s body.

We hope to learn more details later this morning about reports of gunfire at an apartment on the east side of Sioux Falls.

The University of South Dakota women’s basketball team has announced its new coach.

The 7th Annual Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup is happening later this month.

The city is calling for people to volunteer their time to help clean up the river on Saturday, April 23rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers can meet at several park locations along the bike trail to receive their bags and gloves and then help pick up trash.

You can sign up on the City of Sioux Falls website.

As we get closer to summer, more road construction projects will start up all over KELOLAND. Today kicks off National Work Zone Awareness Week.

