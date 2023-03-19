SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Sioux Falls residents now have a new way of collaborating with city council members.

Every third Saturday of the month, members of the Council will meet here at Leonardo’s Cafe and have an open discussion with attendees.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead Friday morning.

With one NCAA Tournament win under its belt, SDSU is looking to advance to the Sweet 16 for just the second time in program history.

We’ve finally reached the last full day of winter! While today gives us a small preview of the season to come, it won’t be sustainable…not yet, at least.

Check out some of the things happening today around the area!

