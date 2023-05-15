SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 15. Start your week with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A church in the Black Hills is recovering after a weekend fire.

Authorities in Meade County have suspended the search for a missing man.

People are heading out on the lakes in the Black Hills, and boat docks are getting set up across the area.

Camp Leif Ericson allows kids to experience the great outdoors in the heart of Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls School Board election takes place this week as voters decide who will lead the district.

KELOLAND Media Group will be hosting a blood drive outside our studio at 13th and Phillips in downtown Sioux Falls.

Futurecast now shows a dry trend the next couple of days with highs in the 70s across most of KELOLAND.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.