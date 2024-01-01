SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 1. Take a look at our top stories this morning with KELOLAND On The GO.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Iowa men arrested for recent church burglaries.

Three south Dakotans were arrested in Wisconsin on Saturday, charged with kidnapping an 11-year-old girl in Indiana.

The Watertown Police Department (WPD) received a report of suspects taking mail from numerous mailboxes around Lake Kampeska Friday at around 10:50 p.m.

As people across KELOLAND prepared for 2024, South Dakota Urban Indian Health was providing a sober place to celebrate.

