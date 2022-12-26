SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Monday, December 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Special agents with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, who are handling the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls, say their investigation is going to take time.

Firefighters arriving on scene found a storage shed engulfed in flames. Crews found a body while battling the blaze.

Patient care was not impacted and visitors are encouraged to still use the main entrance. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has responded to several weather-related water problems in the city.

The St. Francis House in Sioux Falls worked hard to make Christmas extra special for its guests, but it wouldn’t have been possible without some generous donors of various items including hats, gloves, socks and other basic essentials.

Now that the Christmas presents have been opened, you may want to think twice about tossing the wrapping paper and bows into the garbage.

Temperatures in eastern KELOLAND will stay in the single digits and low teens for highs today, but western South Dakota will warm to the 30s and 40s. With winds of 10-20 mph, wind chills will stay in the minus teens and minus 20s.

