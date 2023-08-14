SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 14. Take a look at our top stories as you start your midday with KELOLAND On The GO.

A Hartford Chiropractor — accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl who he was treating — returned to court this morning.

An arraignment date is set for 6 Mitchell baseball players facing rape charges.

As much of KELOLAND experienced rain this past weekend, viewers in Southwestern Minnesota saw a tornado move through their community.

As Hawaii residents mourned those killed in ferocious wildfires, officials warned that the full human and environmental toll was not yet known and the recovery only just beginning from the destruction wrought by flames that galloped a mile every minute.

