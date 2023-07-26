SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Hartford Chiropractor is in jail, accused of rape and sexual contact with a child in his care.

A search is underway in rural Lincoln County for a person involved in a crash with a stolen vehicle.

Police in Mitchell are investigating several incidents in the western part of the city.

A Sioux Falls resident caught an unexpected visitor on his security cam over the weekend.

A Luverne man tells KELOLAND News that Sioux Falls doctor Dr. Beth Lapka saved his wife’s life.

‘That’s All, Brother’ led the main invasion over Normandy that dropped 13,000 paratroopers into battle. Now that same plane is back in the air and will be on display at this weekend’s air show in Sioux Falls.

Futurecast produces lots of 90s today, with a few 100s expected near Pierre. Storm chances look to be widely scattered tonight.

