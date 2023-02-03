SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A giant balloon seen flying over Montana this week is the latest national security concern for the Biden administration.

For more than three decades, South Dakota has seen a small but increasingly steady flow of applications from financial trusts whose leaders decided their legal charters should be in the Mount Rushmore State. In some of the earliest years, there weren’t any new applications. State records indicate there were just three operating in South Dakota as of 1996.

A 45-year-old South Dakota man — accused of making child pornography at the Kyle Juvenile Detention Center — has reached a plea deal.

When fire rescue arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the home.

There will soon be another Crumbl Cookies location in Sioux Falls.

Temperatures will be on track to staying above normal for the weekend and much of next week. For those of you looking for a nice break from the cold, we should see nice weather for a few days.

