A Pine Ridge man is headed to prison for a deadly shooting earlier this year.

South Dakota’s governor has offered to testify in support of federal legislation that is intended to protect U.S. farmland and sensitive U.S. sites from the republics of China and Russia and five other nations identified as “foreign adversaries.”

Above-average temperatures have blanketed much of the region today, but we do have a small break from the milder temperatures as we get ready to close the month of November.

Several families are suing to stop Iowa’s new law that bans books from school libraries, forbids teachers from raising LGBTQ+ issues and forces educators in some cases to out the gender identity of students to their parents.

