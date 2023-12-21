SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, December 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

Two children were rescued in Mission, South Dakota this week after falling through thin ice.

The Turner County Commission held a special meeting where they heard about the structural integrity of their courthouse.

Over the past week, hundreds of families have been trying to find alternative day care options as a local day care announced it would be closing its doors.

Winter has yet to show its face, and many outdoor activities tied to snow and ice have been put on hold.

A former Augie student received a graduation ceremony three years in the making.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is now showing at the Century Theaters and yesterday eight busloads of kids got a private showing.

We continue to watch the weather patterns developing into early next week. Here are a few maps we are working on at this time.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.