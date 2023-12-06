SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 6. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The City of Sioux Falls is now accepting applications for the 2024 Neighborhood Grant Program.

The first of two unseasonably warm days across KELOLAND has lived up to the billing, with well above average temperatures across the board…especially West River.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem addressed state lawmakers Tuesday in Pierre where she outlined her revenue and spending recommendations.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.