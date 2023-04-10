SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Pine Ridge man has pleaded not guilty to child sex charges.

35-year-old Rowland Coomes is charged in federal court with enticement of a minor, possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of a minor.

Multiple agencies in the Black Hills were called to a fire on Terry Peak over the weekend.

The Lead Volunteer Fire Department says it happened just after 6 o’clock mountain time on Sunday morning. Firefighters arriving on scene found a home engulfed in flames.

Beginning Monday, April 10, the intersection of 85th Street and Cliff Avenue will be closed for construction. It will reopen before the beginning of the Harrisburg School year 2023-2024.

A Sioux Falls teacher has been battling a rare form of brain cancer for the last 5 years.

Katie Blunck’s cancer journey began back in 2018.

“I had a seizure at home in my kitchen. When I was taken into the ER, they found the mass in my right temporal lobe on the CT scan,” Blunck said.

The next work week starts off on a pretty nice note, with warmer temperatures building back into a vast majority of the Northern Plains under mostly sunny skies.

Highs climb into the 60s and 70s in many locations. Once again, the exception will be to the northeast…but even that won’t last for much longer.

