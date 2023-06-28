SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 22. Here’s a look at our top stories this midday.

A former Air Force staff sergeant, living in western South Dakota, is headed to federal prison.

28-year-old sentenced for child porn charges

The person arrested nearly a year ago for animal neglect has been arrested again for the same charge.

Person arrested for 8 more counts of animal neglect in Roberts County

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey appeared in a London court Wednesday at the start of his four-week trial on a dozen sex offense charges.

There’s no end in sight for the travel chaos affecting tens of thousands of Americans.

Widespread flight delays expected to worsen as holiday weekend nears

Temperatures will tend to be warmer in eastern KELOLAND the next few days.

Warm temperatures ahead; Rain chances are scattered for now

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.