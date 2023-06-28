SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 22. Here’s a look at our top stories this midday.

A former Air Force staff sergeant, living in western South Dakota, is headed to federal prison.

The person arrested nearly a year ago for animal neglect has been arrested again for the same charge.

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey appeared in a London court Wednesday at the start of his four-week trial on a dozen sex offense charges.

There’s no end in sight for the travel chaos affecting tens of thousands of Americans.

Temperatures will tend to be warmer in eastern KELOLAND the next few days.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.