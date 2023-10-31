SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 31. Happy Halloween! Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

A Mobridge man has pleaded guilty to having child pornography.

The Brookings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a string of car break-ins across an area of the city.

Maui police held a news conference on Monday to show 16 minutes of body camera footage taken the day a wildfire tore through Lahaina town in August, including video of officers rescuing 15 people from a coffee shop and taking a severely burned man to a hospital.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.