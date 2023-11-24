SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

A man is scheduled to appear in federal court again next month on charges of producing child pornography.

Department of Labor officials are investigating a workplace death in Huron.

Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole Friday, 10 years after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world.

Ireland’s prime minister on Friday condemned anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin after three young children were stabbed, saying the rioters simply wanted to cause chaos, not protect the country’s way of life.

The weather should moderate early next week as highs return to the 40s for much of KELOLAND.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.