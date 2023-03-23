SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 23. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A Rapid City man is expected to plead guilty to child pornography.

Arguments have just wrapped up before the South Dakota Supreme Court involving one of the people involved in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver in Sioux Falls four years ago.

It isn’t the weather but a water issue that’s shutting down a Sioux Falls high school.

Abortion will again be legal in Wyoming — at least for now — after a judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a ban that took effect a few days earlier.

The Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence in an ongoing probe into former President Trump’s role in a hush money payment made to an adult film star is no longer expected to weigh the case Thursday, multiple outlets report.

The pattern ahead looks cooler for the weekend as the next storm passes to our east on Saturday. Winds will favor a northerly direction into Sunday, keeping temperatures below normal for late March.

