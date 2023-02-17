SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 17. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A Sioux Falls man is headed to federal prison for his role in selling a large amount of meth.

A Sioux Falls man is facing child pornography charges.

The man accused of pretending to have a bomb during a Sioux Falls bank robbery plans to enter a guilty plea.

Police are crediting tips from the public that helped them find a missing Sioux Falls girl.

South Dakota is joining 23 states in filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Just three weeks after the nation saw the disturbing footage of Tyre Nichols’ violent arrest, five former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree murder and other charges. Nichols’ mother and stepfather were in the courtroom with their attorney, Ben Crump.

The chance that we pick up at least 3 inches of snow in this pattern is already in the 90% range for most of our KELOLAND region.

