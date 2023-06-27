SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 27. Take a look at our top stories for your midday with KELOLAND On The GO.

South Dakota’s top prosecutor wants you to be aware that child abuse is happening in South Dakota and it’s more common than you might think.

Sobriety checkpoints for the month of July have been announced by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed or ignored “a massive amount of intelligence information” ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol, according to the chairman of a Senate panel that on Tuesday is releasing a new report on the intelligence failures ahead of the insurrection.

An audio recording from a meeting in which former President Donald Trump discusses a “highly confidential” document with an interviewer appears to undermine his later claim that he didn’t have such documents, only magazine and newspaper clippings.

