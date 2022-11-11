SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 11. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

A cleaning and sanitation company that is contracted to work at local meat packing plants is accused of having over 30 children working overnight shifts in dangerous jobs.

A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog.

Sioux Falls police are investigating after gunshots were fired outside a bar Wednesday night.

A Harrisburg firefighter is being credited with helping contain what could have been a much larger fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

Farmers have started putting away their equipment as harvest is wrapping up in the area.

Dakota State University fans will say goodbye to Trojan Field this weekend.

Veterans Day will have extra meaning for a Sioux Falls grandmother, who served in the U-S Navy. Sandy Aiken received a new minivan Thursday, courtesy of Progressive Insurance.