SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s October 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man was taken to the hospital after a stand-off with police.

A USF student had thousands of dollars in items stolen out of his car Wednesday.

In western South Dakota, A bull was shot by a Meade County Deputy after it damaged a vehicle and injured a man.

The WW Tire shop in Bryant, South Dakota caught fire Thursday morning.

Sioux Falls is in peak fall foliage season right now with new fall leaves turning colors every day.

Futurecast picks up on that trend this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. We will see a northwest breeze at 15-30mph this afternoon as a weak cold front moves through the region.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.