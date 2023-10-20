SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s October 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man was taken to the hospital after a stand-off with police.

1-year-old held hostage by man police trying to arrest

A USF student had thousands of dollars in items stolen out of his car Wednesday.

Gun pulled on USF student while looking for stolen items

In western South Dakota, A bull was shot by a Meade County Deputy after it damaged a vehicle and injured a man.

Bull shot after causing injury and damages

The WW Tire shop in Bryant, South Dakota caught fire Thursday morning.

WW Tire in Bryant partially destroyed in fire

Sioux Falls is in peak fall foliage season right now with new fall leaves turning colors every day.

Which Sioux Falls neighborhood has the best fall trees?

Futurecast picks up on that trend this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. We will see a northwest breeze at 15-30mph this afternoon as a weak cold front moves through the region.

Mild weekend ahead; Weather changes next week

