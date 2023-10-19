SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday in KELOLAND.

A Sioux Falls man is in the hospital following an incident with local police.

1-year-old held hostage by man police trying to arrest

Multiple agencies responded to a fire at a commercial building in Bryant early Thursday morning.

Crews battle fire at Bryant business Thursday

After failing to gather the votes for a second time, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan will stay in the race to become House Speaker. But he is now backing a plan to temporarily empower Speaker-Pro-Tempore Patrick McHenry to preside over the House until January.

Jim Jordan to endorse empowering McHenry as temporary Speaker

President Biden is planning a prime time address tonight from the Oval Office, following his trip to Israel.

Biden to deliver primetime address Thursday on Israel, Ukraine wars

There will be changes to the weather next week as some heavier rain develops to our south by the middle of the week.

Nice autumn weather ahead for KELOLAND

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.