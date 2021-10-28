Child death investigation; new South Dakota Corn executive director; Miracle Treat Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Codington County are investigating the death of a child. The sheriff’s office was called to a home in Watertown Wednesday morning for a 2-year-old who was unresponsive.

South Dakota lawmakers are moving forward with a proposal to legalize adult-use marijuana.

The new executive director of South Dakota Corn has exciting plans for bringing producers and policy makers together.

It won’t be school as usual today or tomorrow for students at a Rapid City Elementary School. Grandview Elementary School will be closed for at least two days, because of a staffing shortage.

A partnership could help remove barriers for people wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Sioux Falls Health Department and Helpline Center are working together to help groups gain access to the shot.

A Sioux Falls restaurant is celebrating the retirement of one of its long time employees. Dorothy Holmbeck started working at the Burger King on 41st Street in 1983.

Miracle Treat Day is today! Proceeds from blizzard and coupon sales at participating Dairy Queens will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network, which raises funds for children’s hospitals.

