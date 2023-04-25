SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 25. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The investigation is not complete, but at this point, authorities say they do not believe a crime was committed or that foul play was involved.

North Dakota on Monday adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure throughout pregnancy, with slim exceptions up to six weeks’ gestation.

Jurors are about to be chosen to hear former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claims that Donald Trump raped her in the dressing room of a luxury Manhattan department store.

President Biden announced on Tuesday that he will run for reelection, ending months of speculation over whether he will seek another term.

The pattern ahead may bring a few scattered showers to the central and north on Wednesday, but a stronger cold front will deliver better rain chances late Thursday into Friday. Snow could easily develop in parts of western SD by Friday as well.

