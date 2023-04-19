SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, April 19. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Shawn Delancey is charged with Second Degree Murder, First Degree Manslaughter and abuse of or cruelty to a minor.

A car crash early this morning caused one car to flip onto its side in Sioux Falls.

Alabama authorities announced the arrest of two teenage suspects in connection to the Dadeville mass shooting.

The settlement, which came just hours before opening arguments in the defamation trial were slated to begin in a Delaware courtroom, shields Fox from what was likely to have been a grueling and potentially embarrassing span of several weeks focusing on its internal strife around the time of the 2020 election.

A round of showers and thunderstorms rumbled across much of KELOLAND overnight. Some areas picked up strong winds overnight as well.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.