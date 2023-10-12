SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Mitchell Baseball coach Luke Norden and board member Jeremy Borgan turned themselves into the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning.

Mitchell baseball head coach and board president charged in connection with rape investigation

University police at USD are investigating another sexual assault on campus.

Police investigating sexual assault that happened on Saturday at USD

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a school bus crash in the northern part of the city.

Crash involves school bus in Sioux Falls

A neighborhood just for veterans has welcomed its first guests.

First veterans move into Sioux Falls tiny homes

The Toy Lending Library has 15 locations throughout southeast South Dakota, offering nearly 1,000 toy boxes for children up to age five.

Donating toys to help kids learn

While many people can grow pumpkins, not many can grow them as large as a Watertown man.

‘I didn’t know a pumpkin could get that large’

A powerful mid October storm system is moving across KELOLAND this morning. Much of the Black Hills is under a Winter Storm Warning the next 24 hours for heavy snow.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and Black Hills snow ahead

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.