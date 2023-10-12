SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Mitchell Baseball coach Luke Norden and board member Jeremy Borgan turned themselves into the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning.

University police at USD are investigating another sexual assault on campus.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a school bus crash in the northern part of the city.

A neighborhood just for veterans has welcomed its first guests.

The Toy Lending Library has 15 locations throughout southeast South Dakota, offering nearly 1,000 toy boxes for children up to age five.

While many people can grow pumpkins, not many can grow them as large as a Watertown man.

A powerful mid October storm system is moving across KELOLAND this morning. Much of the Black Hills is under a Winter Storm Warning the next 24 hours for heavy snow.

