SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 7. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather for your midday.

The city of Sioux Falls announced millions of dollars in donations that could bring year-round activities to the Falls Park area.

Canada is offered a small relief with some rainfall, but other areas are still a cause for concern.

The woman killed in a crash on Sunday, May 28 east of Draper, South Dakota has been identified.

Pope Francis is undergoing his second abdominal surgery in two years – a day after he went to a hospital in Rome for a check-up.

The pause on student loan payments is ending.

Former President Donald Trump remains the clear front-runner to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, but the field of contenders is growing by the day.

Before we see any rain in the forecast, it’s important to remember we lose moisture at a faster rate this time of year due to plant growth, the high sun angle, and hotter temperatures.

