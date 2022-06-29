SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Wednesday.

Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota has a new attorney general. Governor Kristi Noem named Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo as the replacement for Jason Ravnsborg.

Vargo has already made changes in the AG’s office, firing two employees.

Police are looking for an armed robber who held up a central Sioux Falls business. A man with a gun walked into a business on South Franklin Avenue just before 9 p.m. Monday.

When shooting off fireworks this year, make sure you are shooting them off in a safe location. You also want to make sure you have water around you to put out a fire just in case.

After you’ve lit off the firework, it’s important to make sure you dispose of them properly so that hot fire work doesn’t spark into a disaster.

Over a hundred people will become U.S. Citizens at a national monument today.

A naturalization ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. MT at Mount Rushmore. Officials say 120 people from 41 countries will take part in the event.

We’ll have a ridge of high pressure build over the central United States into Wednesday. An approaching cold front from the west will help bring in more hot air from the south, allowing temperatures to likely soar into the triple digits for several of us.