Change of plea scheduled in ‘Baby Andrew’ case; winner named in Falls Park’s future design; missing Rapid City teen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, October 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A change of plea hearing is schedule for today in a long time South Dakota cold case.

Rapid City police continue searching for a missing teen. 13-year-old Meagan Curley hasn’t been seen since 9 p.m. Wednesday.

South Dakota’s Government Accountability Board is now investigating an apparent meeting involving Governor Kristi Noem, her daughter Kassidy Peters and the former director of the state’s Appraiser Certification Program.

In just 24-hours a group of KELOLAND veterans will head to Washington D.C. on the latest the Midwest Honor Flight.

The future of Falls Park has a new vision. The City of Sioux Falls announced Confluence of Sioux Falls as the winning design team.

River otters are back in the wild. Early Thursday morning, we caught a family of five out on the water, seemingly playing for our cameras.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.