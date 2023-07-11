SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 11. Here’s a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

We have new information regarding the stabbing in central Sioux Falls last night.

You can see several clusters of showers and thunderstorms moving across western KELOLAND. Some of these storms have been severe in the northern Black Hills.

In a remote patch of a long-closed Native American boarding school, near a canal and some railroad tracks, Nebraska’s state archeologist and two teammates filled buckets with dirt and sifted through it as if they were searching for gold.

The negotiators of a business deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi funders of LIV Golf discussed ousting LIV chief executive Greg Norman and giving Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy their own LIV teams, according to documents obtained by Congress.

