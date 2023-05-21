SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, May 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police are investigating an early morning shooting near downtown Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital.

A celebration of life took place this afternoon for Sioux Falls cartoonist Chris Browne. He was the mind and hands behind the popular cartoon Hagar the Horrible.

In general, another nice day is on the way for Sunday as we warm up a bit thanks to southerly flow.

A search through the KELOLAND News archives for the 70th Anniversary revealed a story from January 1968 on an electric car in KELOLAND.

Take a look at some of the things going on around the area on Sunday!

