A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend.

One man was hurt after a semi crash north of Bryant on Tuesday afternoon.

A Rapid City man accused of threatening to climb Mount Rushmore to shoot former President Donald Trump in 2020 has entered a guilty plea.

A woman wanted in connection with a serious crime in May is now in the Pennington County jail.

According to an SDSU poll, the governor’s race in South Dakota is tight.

A family’s produce farm near Pierre was still able to provide a harvest for customers.

Students at SDSU are rallying behind a cheerleader recovering after having part of her leg amputated.

