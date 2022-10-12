SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Here’s all you need to know in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.
A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend.
One man was hurt after a semi crash north of Bryant on Tuesday afternoon.
A Rapid City man accused of threatening to climb Mount Rushmore to shoot former President Donald Trump in 2020 has entered a guilty plea.
A woman wanted in connection with a serious crime in May is now in the Pennington County jail.
According to an SDSU poll, the governor’s race in South Dakota is tight.
A family’s produce farm near Pierre was still able to provide a harvest for customers.
Students at SDSU are rallying behind a cheerleader recovering after having part of her leg amputated.
Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.