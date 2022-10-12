SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Here’s all you need to know in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend.

18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave

One man was hurt after a semi crash north of Bryant on Tuesday afternoon.

Driver injured in Hamlin County crash

A Rapid City man accused of threatening to climb Mount Rushmore to shoot former President Donald Trump in 2020 has entered a guilty plea.

Guilty plea to firearm charge from man accused of threatening former president

A woman wanted in connection with a serious crime in May is now in the Pennington County jail.

Suspect arrested in murder case in Pennington County

According to an SDSU poll, the governor’s race in South Dakota is tight.

Jamie Smith trails Gov. Kristi Noem by 4% in SDSU poll

A family’s produce farm near Pierre was still able to provide a harvest for customers.

Family’s produce farm able to provide in central SD

Students at SDSU are rallying behind a cheerleader recovering after having part of her leg amputated.

SDSU cheerleader on road to recovery after amputation

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.