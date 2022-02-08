SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, February 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after a traffic stop in Flandreau.

Crews from multiple agencies in two counties were called to a wildland fire in Meade County overnight.

Investigators in Miller say the explosion at the school was caused by a waste oil barrel catching fire in the agriculture shop.

The Chancellor Fire Chief is dead after crash east of Parkston over the weekend.

With more people moving to Western South Dakota, law enforcement is getting ready. Box Elder’s Chief of Police says they receive more 911 calls each year.

South Dakota Youth Hockey organizations are cracking down on people complaining about referees, including coaches. One volunteer youth coach is suspended for the rest of the season, accused of verbally abusing a teenage official during a game.

The SDSU Jackrabbits weren’t the only winners from this weekend. One USD student made a $10,000 half court shot during halftime of the men’s basketball game between the Coyotes and Jackrabbits.

