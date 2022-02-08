SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, February 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after a traffic stop in Flandreau.

Traffic stop leads to felony, misdemeanor charges in Flandreau

Crews from multiple agencies in two counties were called to a wildland fire in Meade County overnight.

Wildland fire burns in Meade County

Investigators in Miller say the explosion at the school was caused by a waste oil barrel catching fire in the agriculture shop.

Classes still on hold at Miller School District

The Chancellor Fire Chief is dead after crash east of Parkston over the weekend.

Chancellor Fire Chief dies in car crash, team says
Warm & Windy with Light Precip Chances

With more people moving to Western South Dakota, law enforcement is getting ready. Box Elder’s Chief of Police says they receive more 911 calls each year.

Western SD law enforcement prep for population growth

South Dakota Youth Hockey organizations are cracking down on people complaining about referees, including coaches. One volunteer youth coach is suspended for the rest of the season, accused of verbally abusing a teenage official during a game.

Youth hockey groups crackdown on abuse of referees

The SDSU Jackrabbits weren’t the only winners from this weekend. One USD student made a $10,000 half court shot during halftime of the men’s basketball game between the Coyotes and Jackrabbits.

‘Complete shock’: USD student wins $10K with halftime shot

