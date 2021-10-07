Cause of Auburn Fire; musical playground in Brookings; children’s remains returned home from Carlisle Indian School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A South Dakota legislator is working to bring home the remains of two more children at the Carlisle Indian School with South Dakota ties.

‘To bring them home like the Chiefs that they are:’ Returning more children from Carlisle Indian School

Authorities in western KELOLAND are asking for the public’s help in finding an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Timothy Mitchell failed to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center after is work release shift on Wednesday.

Rapid City inmate placed on escape status

A mechanical failure is to blame for starting the Auburn fire in the Black Hills on Monday.

Auburn Fire caused by equipment failure, officials say

Drums, bells and xylophones are not something you see in your average playground.

The sound of music: Brookings opens first musical park

It’s been about a week since our Keep KELOLAND Warm coat drive began. You can drop off your new or gently used coats as well as other winter apparel at the St. Francis House and Lewis Drug stores in Sioux Falls.

There is plenty of fall color to see in KELOLAND.

Sights of the season: A look at fall colors in southwest Minnesota

