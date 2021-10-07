Cause of Auburn Fire; musical playground in Brookings; children’s remains returned home from Carlisle Indian School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A South Dakota legislator is working to bring home the remains of two more children at the Carlisle Indian School with South Dakota ties.

Authorities in western KELOLAND are asking for the public’s help in finding an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Timothy Mitchell failed to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center after is work release shift on Wednesday.

A mechanical failure is to blame for starting the Auburn fire in the Black Hills on Monday.

Drums, bells and xylophones are not something you see in your average playground.

It’s been about a week since our Keep KELOLAND Warm coat drive began. You can drop off your new or gently used coats as well as other winter apparel at the St. Francis House and Lewis Drug stores in Sioux Falls.

There is plenty of fall color to see in KELOLAND.

