SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Brookings, like many communities in eastern South Dakota, is still cleaning up after last week’s storm. Crews are busy cutting up fallen trees and clearing trees and branches off the sides of the roads. They hope to have the city cleaned up by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, a big donation is on its way to Castlewood, to help people rebuild after a tornado ripped through town. First PREMIER Bank announced a relief fund, and donated the first $50,000.

Contractors are in high demand right now — so you should be on guard if any just show up at your door uninvited. South Dakota’s consumer protection division says you should avoid being pressured into a quick agreement, ask for proof of insurance and sales tax license.

With the summer season coming up, first responders are making sure they’re ready to respond to a wildfire. On Friday, South Dakota’s Wildland Fire Division will conduct it’s wildland fire helicopter recertification with the South Dakota National Guard Aviation Unit.

That allows Black Hawk Helicopters to respond to fires. Flight training will take place at the Hot Springs Airport. Aerial water delivery practice will be at the east end of Sheps Canyon where helicopters will dip water buckets into Angostura Reservoir. People are asked to stay away from these areas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Sioux Falls man – with a long history of drug crimes – could spend the rest of his life in federal prison following two overdose deaths. On Friday a federal jury found 53-year old Jeffery Moore guilty of giving two people deadly doses of fentanyl.

A Rapid City man will spend two and a half years in federal prison for accidentally shooting and killing a man. According to court papers, Joshua Walking Eagle was playing horseshoes with the victim in May of 2020 in Rosebud, when another man drove up and pointed a shotgun at them.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.