It's Tuesday, December 26.

A Castlewood man was arrested after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle.

In a news release, the DOT said blizzard-like conditions are forecasted to continue throughout the overnight hours and into Tuesday.

A car knocked down a fence and some trees on Interstate 229 near the Minnesota Avenue exit.

For the fourth year, an anonymous donor has been making sure everyone has a bit of holiday cheer and gifted all the staff and guests at the St. Francis House with $100 bills.

The 11th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is offering up a wide array of flavors with over 100 ounces of meat, about 13 varieties of bread, 2 burgers topped with flaming hot Cheetos and one scoop of ice cream.

