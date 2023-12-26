SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 26. Take a look at our top stories this morning with KELOLAND On The GO.

A Castlewood man was arrested after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle.

In a news release, the DOT said blizzard-like conditions are forecasted to continue throughout the overnight hours and into Tuesday. 

A car knocked down a fence and some trees on Interstate 229 near the Minnesota Avenue exit.

For the fourth year, an anonymous donor has been making sure everyone has a bit of holiday cheer and gifted all the staff and guests at the St. Francis House with $100 bills.

The 11th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is offering up a wide array of flavors with over 100 ounces of meat, about 13 varieties of bread, 2 burgers topped with flaming hot Cheetos and one scoop of ice cream.

Winter storm continues to impact KELOLAND today

